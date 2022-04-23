Two people were killed in a collision that closed State Route 24 east of Yakima for more than three hours Saturday morning.
Francisco De La Luz Pacheco, 18, of Yakima was driving west on SR 24 about 26 miles east of Yakima when his 2009 Kia Rio collided with a 1993 Subaru Legacy that was heading east on the highway around 8 a.m., according to a Washington State Patrol news release. Troopers said De La Luz Pacheco’s vehicle was in the eastbound lane at the time of the crash.
De La Luz Pacheco’s passenger, 21-year-old Andres De La Luz Pacheco was pronounced dead at the scene, as was the Subaru’s driver, Lisa J. Richards, 59, of Union Gap, the release said.
De La Luz Pacheco was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital where he was treated and released, according to a hospital nursing supervisor.
Troopers said intoxicants were not a factor in the crash, and that Richards was the only person not wearing a seat belt. The crash remains under investigation.
Washington State Department of Transportation reported the highway, which had been closed at Suntargets Road and the State Route 241 junction, reopened to traffic around 11:45 a.m.
