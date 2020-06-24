A crash Wednesday morning at the intersection of Kays Road and Lateral A Road near Parker killed two people.
The crash happened around 11 a.m. when a semi truck and a sedan collided in the intersection, according to the Yakima County Sheriff's Office.
“Someone ran the stop sign,” said Yakima County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Casey Schilperoort, but he didn't yet know who it was.
The sedan flipped and caught fire, killing two people inside, Schilperoort said.
The driver of the truck was injured and taken from the scene by ambulance.
The road will be closed for most of the afternoon, Schilperoort said, and he asked drivers avoid the area.