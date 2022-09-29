Two people were injured in a Yakima fire that damaged a North 22nd Avenue home Thursday.
Firefighters were called to a fire at 516 N. 22nd Ave. around 2:45 p.m., and the first units on the scene found heavy smoke coming from the house, Deputy Yakima Fire Chief D.J. Goldsmith said.
A man in the house was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital with burns, while a woman went to the hospital for smoke inhalation, Goldsmith said. Their conditions were not immediately available.
Crews contained the fire to a single room, but there was smoke damage throughout the house, Goldsmith said.
The fire is under investigation, Goldsmith said, and there was no immediate estimate on cost of the damage.
Yakima County tax records show the single-story, three-bedroom house was built in 1940 and has an assessed value of $149,200.
Firefighters cleared from the scene shortly before 4:25 p.m.
