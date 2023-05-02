Two people were injured in a pickup-motorcycle crash on State Route 24 near Moxee on Monday night, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Genaro Arroyo Garcia, 81, of Moxee was driving north on Faucher Road at SR 24 near Moxee city limits in a Chevrolet GMT-400 pickup when he collided with Ciro V. Demarco of Yakima, 37, who was headed east on SR 24 on a Harley-Davidson, WSP said. Troopers said the cause of the crash was Arroyo Garcia's failure to yield.
The crash happened around 6 p.m., and the road was closed for more than two hours.
Both drivers were taken to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital. Arroyo Garcia was wearing his seatbelt and Demarco had a helmet on at the time of the crash, according to the memo.
