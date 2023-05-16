An Army aviation safety team will investigate a helicopter crash that injured two soldiers Friday at the Yakima Training Center.
The Apache helicopter was participating in what the Army described as a routine training exercise at the training center north of Selah when the crash occurred. The helicopter was assigned to the 16th Combat Aviation Brigade at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, according to an Army news release.
The training center is a satellite installation of the Tacoma-area military base.
Two soldiers on the helicopter were taken to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital for evaluation, the release said.
A team from Fort Novosel, Ala., will investigate the crash, the release said.
The crash comes after an Army-wide grounding of helicopters following a rash of crashes that killed a total of 12 personnel. All Army aviators were required to go through safety training in the first part of May.
Both soldiers on the Apache had gone through the training, said Lt. Col. Bryen Freigo with the 7th Infantry Division Public Affairs office.
