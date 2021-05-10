Two people were injured in a house fire in the 900 block of South 25th Avenue in Yakima on Saturday.
The Yakima Fire Department responded at 3:17 p.m. to a single-family home with fire at the front of the house and in the attic, according to a news release.
One of the occupants was transported to the hospital in stable condition with smoke inhalation and lacerations after going back into the house for a cat. The man broke out a window and was able to jump out of the house.
One firefighter was taken to the hospital with a minor knee injury. He was treated and released.
The cat was found in the building and brought outside. Firefighters gave him oxygen using a pet O2 mask. The cat was taken to an emergency veterinarian clinic where he is recovering.
The Red Cross was called to assist the occupants.
Damage was extensive, with the loss estimated at $150,000. The cause is under investigation.
Crews also responded to a house fire on Prasch Avenue earlier in the day.