Yakima police say speed and intoxicants were a factor in an early Monday morning crash that left two injured.
Police went to North 40th and Summitview avenues around 3:10 a.m. for a report of a two-vehicle crash. A 2017 Honda Civic was traveling west on Summitview Avenue at high speed and ran a red light at the North 40th Avenue intersection, a YPD news release said.
A 2013 Chrysler 300 heading south on the green light hit the Civic on the passenger side, and the Civic continued west for several hundred feet before hitting a sign and stopping in a parking lot, the release said.
The Civic’s 33-year-old driver was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital with what were described as “serious injuries.” No further information on the driver’s condition were available.
The Chrysler’s driver was treated the scene for minor injuries, the release said.
The intersection reopened to traffic at 7:05 a.m., according to police.
