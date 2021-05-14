Yakima County sheriff’s deputies are investigating a crash between a Toppenish school bus and a car late Thursday morning that left two people injured.
Shortly before noon, the bus, which was headed south on Robbins Road, pulled out from the stop sign on Larue Road and was hit in the right side by a car headed east on Larue Road, according to a Yakima County Sheriff’s Office news release. Authorities said the car had the right of way at the intersection.
The three people on the bus, the driver, a bus aide and a student, were not injured. The 69-year-old woman driving the car and a child in the car were taken to Astria Toppenish Hospital for treatment of minor injuries, the release said.
The car was deemed a total loss, while the bus had damage to its right side.
In addition to the sheriff’s office, Yakama Nation tribal police and Yakima County Fire District 5 crews also responded to the crash, the release said. The sheriff’s traffic unit is investigating.
Dave Andrews, Toppenish School District’s business manager, said the driver, who was identified in the release as a 59-year-old woman, is on leave while the crash is investigated. The district’s insurance carrier is also conducting its own investigation, Andrews said.