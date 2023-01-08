Two people were injured while escaping an early morning fire Saturday at a Toppenish residence.
Toppenish firefighters responding to a call for a residential structure fire in the 300 block of North Beech Street around 3 a.m. found heavy fire and smoke coming from the front door and windows of the single story home, according to a news release from the department.
A man and woman were taken to the hospital and briefly hospitalized for injuries they received while exiting the burning structure, the release said. Four adults and a baby lived inside, and everyone made it out.
One of the occupants awoke to find the home rapidly filling with smoke and alerted everyone else, the release said. There were no operating smoke detectors in the residence.
Firefighters, arriving on scene at 3:09 a.m., entered the wood-frame structure and found a man still attempting to exit through a rear bedroom window, it said.
Twelve responding firefighters, from departments in Toppenish, Wapato and Yakima County Fire District 5, brought the fire under control in about 20 minutes, the release said.
Fire officials estimate the damage at $60,000 to the structure, with lost contents valued at $15,000. According to the Yakima County Assessor's web page, the property is valued at $102,000.
The fire’s origin was determined to be the living room area near a wood burning stove, but the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, the release said.
The residents received temporary shelter and clothing from the American Red Cross and from close family friends, the release said.
Fire units cleared the scene at 6:40 a.m.
