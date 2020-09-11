The first cases of West Nile virus in humans this year in Washington have been reported in our area, with one case in Yakima County and one in Benton County.
The Yakima Health District reports the Yakima County case involved a man in his 50s who was hospitalized. The Benton-Franklin Health District says the Benton County case involved a man in his 60s who was not hospitalized.
This is the first human case of West Nile in Yakima County since 2016, according to the state Department of Health, though mosquitoes carrying the virus have been found more recently. Benton County officials reported four cases last year.
West Nile virus is commonly spread by the bite of an infected mosquito. About one in five people infected will develop symptoms, most commonly a fever, according to the DOH. About one in 150 people infected will develop more severe symptoms, in rare cases even dying from the virus.