Two historic neon signs are being restored, with a plan to display them in downtown Yakima

ts red and green paint is faded and the white glass tubing for its neon is dingy and damaged in spots, but the Ding Ho Chinese restaurant sign is still impressive.
The 39-foot-long sign lay outside Eagle Signs on South Keys Road in Yakima. The building it brightened for decades at 1502 W. Washington Ave. was demolished in January, and fans of the familiar sign wondered about its future. Dr. Derek Thompson, the building’s owner, had offered it to the Yakima Valley Museum for display in the Neon Garden inside. Its size proved daunting, though, museum director Peter Arnold said recently. The sign is about 4 1/2 feet tall.
Instead the Ding Ho sign will move downtown, where it may glow again on a new structure planned by the Yakima Downtown Rotary Club, said John Baule, Rotary president. The Rotary Marketplace pavilion is among several potential display locations under consideration for the Ding Ho sign and a historic neon sign for Tom Tom Espresso.
“We’re still raising money but we hope to start this spring,” Baule said about construction of the pavilion, which will be built in the center of the parking lot of the Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital office building at 15 W. Yakima Ave. Estimated cost is $1.5 million; Rotary needs to raise about $400,000 more, he said.
Restoration and relocation
The new Rotary pavilion downtown is a strong contender for display of the Ding Ho and Tom Tom signs, which have been donated to the Downtown Association of Yakima. Laurie and Doug Kanyer of Yakima paid for removal of the Ding Ho sign and began to work with Baule, who is involved with the downtown organization and is also director emeritus and archivist at the Yakima Valley Museum.
After Cassie Gordon — owner of the coffee shop formerly known as Tom Tom Espresso — made that historic neon sign available, the Kanyers also bought it with a plan to donate it for the community. Gordon inherited the original location on 40th Avenue just north of Tieton Drive and expanded and rebranded the business in 2019 as C & S Coffeehouse.
Both signs need to be restored. The Kanyers contacted longtime friend Ken Flaks, whose family owned the Yakima Diamond Center, to join their efforts. Flaks will be partnering with the Kanyers to restore them, Laurie Kanyer said in a news release.
That will involve removing the glass tubing, sandblasting and painting the signs, replacing the glass and the transformers, said Norm Hillstrom, who works in outside sales for Eagle Signs.
“They’re expensive to maintain. They’re also susceptible to the weather,” Baule said as he stood with Hillstrom outside the business, which is surrounded by historic and more recent signs no longer needed, or needing repair. The Tom Tom sign is among them.
Yakima Valley residents love their neon landmarks. Along with about a dozen on display in the museum, working neon signs draw attention to their businesses, such as Picatti Brothers and the Sports Center. Others are being stored or restored, including the Golden Pheasant restaurant sign in Sunnyside. The bottom section is at Eagle Signs awaiting attention.
Ding Ho’s neon sign stood out in a city known for creative neon signs, and many have fond memories of the restaurant’s longtime home. It was known for its red leather booths, lunch counter with red-leather-topped stools and inexpensive food and drinks. According to local lore, it was also the inspiration for the Chinese restaurant mentioned in the short story “Nobody Said Anything” by renowned writer Raymond Carver, who grew up in Yakima.
The Ding Ho had a special place in Laurie Kanyer’s heart because Carver is one of her favorite writers. “My mother was in school with him and knew him,” she said.
Yakima Light Project
Kanyer was a child in the heyday of Yakima’s downtown retail district, where Yakima Avenue was lined with neon signs, which she calls neon sculptures. She would ride the bus with her grandmother and relish its vibrancy, Kanyer said. She’s also been a fan of the museum’s Neon Garden for years.
The Kanyers are art collectors and in 2007 she wrote a proposal to create a museum of art for downtown Yakima. She shared the proposal with Baule — then director of the Yakima Valley Museum — and other cultural leaders and art enthusiasts. Her friend Ellen Gibson helped organize a group to study, generate and implement ideas to expand the art opportunities.
Group member David Lynx, then the education curator at Yakima Valley Museum and current director of the Larson Gallery at Yakima Valley College, suggested the theme of light. The Yakima Light Project was established in 2007 to expand the visual arts in the downtown core with light-based public art and hope of an art center for downtown.
“Light is the theme that truly articulates the wonders of Yakima; the sun is a magnificent force of this area,” Kanyer said. “Light is a unifying theme for our community. It is universally accessible to all who live here. It embraces and accentuates the most positive force in our area.”
Among the organization’s goals was an outdoor neon sculpture gallery in the downtown Yakima core, she said.
The Yakima Light Project met and worked for seven years. Members published a book, created the Yakima Light Gallery in The Seasons Performance Hall and “Larson Light,” which debuted in November 2016 and illuminates the exterior of downtown’s 130-foot-tall Larson Building.
While the group no longer meets, light-based, visual art for downtown Yakima has been a goal of Baule and the Kanyers for more than 15 years. They’re excited to see plans move ahead for the Ding Ho and Tom Tom signs and hope more people get involved. Email Johnbaule@gmail.com or Lauriekanyer@gmail.com for more information.
“Other donors are needed to accomplish this goal, and to help to acquire other signs for a light-based, outdoor, neon sculpture gallery for downtown,” she said.
