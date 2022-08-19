A fresh coat of paint or new fencing is a simple, effective way to spruce up the exterior of one’s home … or a downtown building housing retail businesses.
Two buildings in downtown Yakima recently received grants from the Downtown Association of Yakima’s 2022 Façade Improvement Program: the Salvation Army Thrift Store at Sixth and Yakima avenues, and the Hittle Building at 22 N. Second St.
“Both of these projects were significant enhancements to their respective buildings,” said Andrew Holt, DAY executive director. “They were masterful in their simplicity and their effectiveness.”
The thrift store received $5,000 to assist in a complete repainting of the building’s exterior, Holt said, noting the store is now adorned in the Salvation Army’s brand colors of burgundy and grey with a new, streamlined look.
“The Salvation Army has been in the thrift business for a long time, using funds from our stores to help support the local services and programs we offer,” said Salvation Army Lt. Aaron Ruff. “We are continually trying to improve the customer experience in our store and add to the downtown Yakima culture.”
The Hittle Building used nearly $2,000 to create an outdoor seating area in front of its street-level business, Schab’s Bier Den, by installing decorative wrought iron fencing for the tap room, Holt added.
DAY originated the Façade Improvement Grant Program in 2015 and so far, nearly $72,000 in grant funding has been awarded to 11 individual projects, sparking more than $1 million in investment.
“The façade grant program is so rewarding to the business and building owners, and to DAY, for its results in tangible projects that visibly improve the building, the business, and the entire downtown community,” Holt said.
Each year, the design committee for DAY reviews applications and awards grants based on several criteria, with funding from DAY’s general operating budget. Applications are sought from February through April with awards usually occurring in late May.
Awardees have until the end of the fall construction period to finish their projects, which have varied from murals to signs to marquee/awnings and complete façade renovations.
The 50/50 matching grant program is for businesses and buildings within the downtown Yakima Main Street District. Projects that improve the façade of the building or any connecting outer part of the structure which can be viewed from the right-of-way are eligible.
For more information on the DAY Façade Improvement Grant Program visit downtownyakima.com/business/facade-improvement
