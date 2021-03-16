A fire that started in an outdoor garbage can caused $25,000 damage and displaced two North 29th Place residents Tuesday.
Yakima firefighters went to 507 N. 29th Place around 10:35 a.m. and found a fire that had started in a trash can outside the house had moved into the attached garage, said Shift Commander Jennifer Norton.
The first crew on the scene was able to put the fire out quickly, but firefighters also went through the house to ensure that the fire had not spread into the home’s attic, Norton said. Twenty firefighters, including four from the Yakima Training Center, responded to the fire, Norton said.
Firefighters have not determined the cause of the fire at this time, Norton said. She said there was heat and smoke damage to the house, which would mean the home’s two occupants would be displaced.
The home’s occupants, a father and son, were not injured and are being assisted by the local chapter of the American Red Cross, Norton said.
Yakima County tax records show the one-story, three-bedroom home was built in 1985 and has an assessed value of $163,600.