Two people were found dead after a roll-over collision on Roza Hill Drive late Wednesday night, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office.
Moxee police, sheriff’s deputies and firefighters responded to a single-vehicle crash in the 9000 block of Roza Hill Drive east of the Terrace Heights Landfill at 11:45 p.m., a Sheriff’s Office news release said.
The vehicle caught on fire, which started a small brush fire that was put out by the East Valley Fire Department.
An initial investigation found the car was eastbound when the driver lost control for an unknown reason. The vehicle slid sideways, struck a dirt berm, rolled and came to stop on its top, then caught fire, the release said.
A man and woman, who have not been identified, were found inside.
It is not known if intoxicants were involved, with results pending from the coroner’s office. The Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit is investigating.