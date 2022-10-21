Two horses in Yakima County have equine infectious anemia, or Coggins disease. The Washington State Department of Agriculture said they are the first confirmed cases in the state in seven years.
The horses reside on separate farms, but interacted in the summer, a news release said. The horses have been quarantined and the WSDA will contract trace to identify other potentially exposed horses. WSDA staff are working with the horses’ owners to keep the disease from spreading.
Coggins disease affects horses and their equine relatives, like ponies, donkeys, mules and zebras. It does not affect humans. The disease can be deadly, but infected animals may show no symptoms. Infected horses are lifelong carriers and potential spreaders, so they must be permanently isolated or euthanized, the release said.
The disease can spread via blood-feeding insects, such as horse flies. Human activity can also spread the disease, through sharing syringes, needles or medical equipment, the release said.
It is most common in quarter horse racehorses, the release said. The infected Yakima horses participated in races in California and Washington.
The WSDA urged horse owners who are concerned their animals may have been exposed to contact their veterinarian to test for the disease. To avoid transmission, keep symptomatic horses separate, use insect repellent, avoid reusing needles or syringes, keep wounds clean and test horses annually for Coggins disease.
