A two-car collision Friday resulted in one death and three serious injuries.
The Washington State Patrol and Yakima Fire District 5 responded to a report of a head-on collision in the 6700 block of Yakima Valley Highway about 7 p.m. Friday.
Responders found heavy damage to both vehicles, a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix and a 1999 Honda Accord, according to a Sunday news release from the Yakima County Sheriff's Office.
The driver of the Honda, a 22-year-old male from the Buena area, died from massive head trauma. A 24-year-old male passenger was transported to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital in Yakima with severe injuries.
The driver of the Pontiac, a 22-year-old male from Wapato, and a passenger, a 17-year-old male from Toppenish, were also transported to Virginia Mason Memorial. The driver, who sustained critical injuries, was later transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
Investigators said the Pontiac, traveling east on the Yakima Valley Highway, crossed the center line and hit the Honda head-on, pushing it about 50 feet and off the roadway.
The news release said speeding by the Pontiac driver contributed to the crash, along with alcohol and drugs.
Yakima County Traffic Section Deputy Scot Swallow said the collision is under investigation by the Yakima County Sheriff's Office Traffic Section for Vehicular Homicide, with the assistance of the Washington State Patrol.