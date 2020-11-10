Second Harvest announced plans for its fifth annual Turkey Drive with a few changes to dates and locations.
The first two holiday meal box distributions will be held on Monday, Nov. 23, from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Sunnyview Park in Sunnyside and 2-4 p.m. at Yakima Valley College in Yakima, according to a news release. The goal is to serve 600 families at those two events. A final event on Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Kennewick's Toyota Center will offer boxes for 1,000 families.
All three distributions will be drive-through only due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Each vehicle will be limited to one box while supplies last. Food includes a turkey and all the fixings. No documentation is required.
Donations will be accepted at 2-harvest.org/turkey and the first $5,000 will be matched by community sponsor, Exponential Ag LLC.