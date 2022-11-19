As Thanksgiving approaches, organizations in Yakima County like Second Harvest and Camp Prime Time are setting up events that aim to make the holiday a more enjoyable for everyone.
Second Harvest will have its annual turkey drive in Yakima from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday at State Fair Park, 1301 S. Fair Ave. It will feature a drive-thru distribution line. People will receive a meal box with a turkey and other ingredients to prepare a Thanksgiving meal.
According to a news release from Second Harvest, the event will have enough food to feed 700 families. In total, Second Harvest will distribute 2,500 meals to residents in Central Washington.
To contribute funding to help, go to 2-harvest.org.
Turkey trot
On Thursday, Nov. 24, Thanksgiving Day, the Yakima Greenway and Camp Prime Time will have the 13th annual Turkey Trot.
Check-in for the 5K Fun Run starts at 8 a.m. in Sarg Hubbard Park at 111 S. 18th St. There will be a costume contest at 8:45 a.m. followed by the race itself which starts at 9 a.m.
Registration is free for children 12 and under. Kids under 18 can register for $10 while adults can register for $15.
The Turkey Trot will run through Sarg Hubbard Park and onto the Greenway trail that runs along the Yakima River. Pets on leashes are welcome. All attendees will receive a medal for participation. The best-dressed dog will receive an award.
Proceeds from the Turkey Trot will go toward funding for Camp Prime Time and the Yakima Greenway. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page.
