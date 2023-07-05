The Tunnel 5 Fire burning in the Cook-Underwood Road area in the Columbia River Gorge has led to evacuation orders and continues to affect traffic on State Route 14.
Level 3 (go now) evacuations were put in place in a 2-mile radius around the fire that has been burning since Sunday, according to the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office.
The fire was estimated at 546 acres Wednesday morning, with containment at 5%, according to the Southwest Washington Interagency Incident Management Team. The fire started 2 miles west of White Salmon.
There are 36 engines, three helicopters, four single-engine air tankers and eight crews battling the blaze.
“With terrain being extremely steep, aircraft have been relied on to keep the fire in check,” officials said in a social media post.
State Route 14 is closed between mileposts 53-63. Eastbound travelers can detour at Bridge of the Gods to I-84 then onto Hood River Bridge. Westbound travelers can detour at Hood River Bridge to I-84 then onto Bridge of the Gods.
Officials said Tuesday afternoon that fire activity has been minimal to moderate, with an uptick in fire activity on the western edge.
The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning for the fire and surrounding areas through 7 p.m. Wednesday for hot, dry and unstable conditions for weather. Those conditions are recognized as a contributing factor to extreme fire behavior.
Smoke from the fire had been moving eastward until a wind shift Tuesday caused smoke to funnel westward toward the Portland metro area, officials said in a social media post.
Columbia Gorge News reported that Skamania County Public Utility District No. 1 issued a boil water mandate and warned customers to conserve water as individual usage of the water system, including water sprinklers, has contributed to an inability to maintain adequate reservoir levels and water pressure.
The Red Cross shelter at the Skamania County Fairgrounds in Stevenson will continue operations in the area.
