Yakima County voters must return special election ballots by Tuesday to weigh in on levy and bond propositions for local school and park districts.
Grandview, Mt. Adams, Union Gap, Wapato, West Valley and Zillah school districts are seeking replacement levies to fund educational programs and extracurricular activities like sports and arts programs.
Also on the special election ballot is a capital levy for Highland School District for infrastructure and technology improvements, a bond proposition for improved athletics facilities for Union Gap School District, and a levy for operating and equipment costs in the Naches Park and Recreation District.
As of Friday, turnout was almost 20% with 8,918 ballots returned for the special election, according to the Elections Office ballot return report.
Ballots can be returned in the mail, but the envelope must be postmarked no later than Tuesday to be valid, according to the elections website. Voters should check the last pick-up or collection time if dropping a ballot in a blue mailbox.
Ballots can also be returned to red ballot drop boxes in each community in Yakima County. The drop boxes close at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. A list of drop box locations is available on the Yakima County Auditor’s Office website. In Yakima, there’s a dropbox inside and outside the Yakima County Courthouse, 128 N. Second St.
To see a voters’ guide or view other election information, visit www.yakimacounty.us/170/Elections.
