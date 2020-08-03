Tuesday is the last day to turn in ballots for the Aug. 4 primary election in Washington state.
Yakima County voters will decide who advances in a Position 1 race for county commissioner, a 14th District state House seat and the contest for 4th District U.S. House. The top two finishers, regardless of party, will move on to the general election in November.
A Sunnyside sales tax proposal for roads also is on the ballot, along with the primary races for governor, attorney general and other statewide election positions.
Find primary coverage online at www.yakimaherald.com/news/elections. The Yakima Herald-Republic will provide primary results online after voting ends at 8 p.m.
Washington residents vote by mail and ballots are due by 8 p.m. in the official red ballot drop boxes around the county. If you are sending in your ballot by U.S. mail, it must be postmarked no later than Election Day to be valid, so check the last pickup or collection time.
In the city of Yakima, drop boxes are at the courthouse downtown.
Contact the Yakima County Auditor’s Office for help registering to vote and getting a ballot. The phone number is 509-574-1340. In addition to the office at the Yakima County Courthouse in downtown Yakima, bilingual staff are available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day at Neighborhood Health in Sunnyside, 617 Scoon Road.