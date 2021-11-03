Pat and Sonia True of Yakima, who over the last several years have offered their home and care to families in need, were recently honored as Central Washington’s 2021 Angels in Adoption.
Rep. Dan Newhouse of Sunnyside nominated them. The Congressional Coalition on Adoption Institute's Angels in Adoption program honors families, individuals and organizations making extraordinary contributions to adoption, permanency and welfare, according to a news release.
The coalition is a nonprofit organization that works to raise awareness about the needs of children without families and to remove policy barriers that hinder children from knowing the love and support a family provides.
“They have provided a sanctuary for children to heal from trauma, mothers to recover from abuse, and families to come together," Newhouse said in the release. "The Trues serve as an inspirational example of how, even in the darkest of times, there is always hope. They are angels who truly exemplify the family values we hold dear in Central Washington.”
The Trues have had custody of several children, four of whom live with them today, according to the release. These children come from backgrounds of generational poverty, chronic neglect, gang affiliation, drug addiction, absent and/or incarcerated parents.
They also assist other Central Washington families in overcoming challenges with the hope of bringing families back together. In the last five years, the Trues have opened their home to more than 20 children from 2 months to 17 years old.
