Washington State Patrol troopers are blaming weather and speed for a 38-vehicle pileup on Interstate 90 Wednesday morning.
The highway six miles east of Kittitas was bare and icy in places, with dense fog and temperatures around 21 degrees at 5:15 a.m., a State Patrol news release said.
A 2000 Peterbilt tractor lost traction on the road, blocking all eastbound lanes, triggering a chain-reaction collision, the release said.
The Peterbilt’s driver, 57-year-old Jose L. Palacios of Yakima, was cited for driving too fast for conditions, the release said.
Troopers said people had minor injuries in the crashes, and that the eastbound highway was closed to traffic for about 10 hours.
One of the semitrucks spilled boxes of Honeycrisp apples over the road.
The road reopened around 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.