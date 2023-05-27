The sight and sounds of the Yakima Valley Trolleys rolling through Yakima resume this weekend as the 2023 summer season begins.
Routes will be limited to within Yakima as city officials continue to investigate the safety of the trolley bridge across the Naches River.
City Engineer Bill Preston reported in April that a March inspection of the bridge done by an outside engineering firm found problems at the south abutment, a nearby retaining wall and railroad ties that support the structure.
He told Yakima City Council members that a critical analysis of the structural damage would be needed before trolleys had the green light to travel across the bridge for their Yakima-to-Selah route.
In an email to the Yakima Herald-Republic this week, Preston wrote that a consultant has completed part of the work inspecting the bridge abutment and that he was expecting a report on the situation within a week.
“I should know whether or not I can allow the trolley over the bridge after I get the report,” Preston wrote.
Although the Selah route will not be offered to start, Yakima Valley Trolleys will begin hourly departures along the Fruitvale Boulevard route at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 27, the organization said Friday.
Trolleys leave the car barn at South Third Avenue and Pine Street every hour on the hour from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays, including this Monday for Memorial Day.
The route travels west briefly on Pine Street, then follows the trolley tracks on Sixth Avenue across Yakima Avenue and north to the Fruitvale Boulevard junction. Fares are $5 for all ages.
When the Naches River bridge is available, trolleys are scheduled to run this summer between the Yakima car barn and Selah every two hours, for slightly higher fares.
Up-to-date schedules and route information are available at the Yakima Valley Trolleys website, yakimavalleytrolleys.org, and its Facebook page.
Ken Johnsen, president of Yakima Valley Trolleys, said his organization is working with the city on the bridge inspection, noting that in the past, engineers who inspect Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad bridges have found the structure more than adequate for supporting one trolley car.
Preston has said the city planned to repair trolley track across Fruitvale Boulevard this year, but those repairs are on hold until an analysis of the trolley bridge occurs.
