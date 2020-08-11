Triumph Treatment Services in Yakima will break ground on a new building Wednesday to expand its child care center.
The Cottage Kids Children’s Center is a therapeutic child care program. It serves children 6 and younger and who have suffered from trauma.
The center has space for 25 children. The expansion will allow space for an additional 18 children, or a total of 43 — a 72% increase over the current capacity.
The construction project, known as Project Genesis, will cost about $5.5 million. Triumph has already raised $4.5 million and is working to raise the remainder.
Theresa Adkison, chief strategy officer for Triumph, said that children who endure trauma early in their lives are more likely to suffer from significant medical and behavioral disorders.
“Cottage Kids allows us an opportunity for early intervention to give these children a better chance at a healthy, productive lives,” she said.
Triumph provides treatment for substance abuse and mental health disorders.
The public can join in the virtual ground-breaking ceremony and fundraising event at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at https://www.facebook.com/TriumphTX/posts/3871949162831555.