Triumph reopens Beth's Place in Yakima

An inpatient treatment facility for women in Yakima that closed at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic reopened Monday with a ribbon-cutting.
Triumph has reopened Beth’s Place, which was named after Beth Dannhardt, the former executive director at Triumph, according to a news release. It is at 608 Superior Lane on Triumph’s campus. The campus is also home to the Pregnant and Parenting Women’s program and the new Genesis Building, which will feature an outpatient mental health clinic once complete, the release said.
Beth’s Place offers an intensive inpatient program for women with substance use disorders. The 16-bed facility also provides access to mental health services. It has an industrial kitchen, a smoke-free environment and assistance for public, private and low-income individuals.
Triumph is a nonprofit organization that offers substance use and mental health treatment for individuals and families from throughout the state through intensive inpatient and long-term residential programs, outpatient mental health, intensive outpatient, family support groups, assessment and referral, case management and housing interventions.
In 2021, Triumph provided treatment for 233 pregnant and postpartum women, 935 intensive inpatient clients and 614 outpatient clients in group settings, the news release said.
