Remember when farmers, high school coaches and just about everyone else in the Yakima Valley were complaining about snow and freezing temperatures in mid-April?
Those worries seem like years ago now as the region prepares for a week or more of triple-digit temperatures and blazing sunshine three months later.
The National Weather Service’s Pendleton office has issued an excessive heat warning from 11 a.m. Monday through 11 p.m. Friday for the Yakima Valley, Ellensburg and elsewhere in the region.
High temperatures ranging from 100 to 108 degrees are predicted Monday through Saturday in Sunnyside and Yakima, with the hottest temperatures expected Wednesday and Thursday, the weather service reports.
Predicted peak temperatures are 104 on Wednesday and Thursday in Ellensburg, 106 on those two days in Yakima, and 108 on both days in Sunnyside.
“As far out as our seven-day forecast goes, through Sunday (July 31), we’re looking at highs at or above 100 degrees in the Yakima Valley,” said Ann Adams, a forecast assistant with the NWS Pendleton office.
Normal high temperatures for the area in late July and early August are in the upper 80s to lower 90s, Adams said, but the long-range forecast is showing hot and dry weather above those levels.
“The extended eight- to 14-day outlook, unfortunately, is warmer than normal and drier than normal — for us and most of the country,” she said.
In its advisory, the weather service notes the triple-digit temperatures significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Those needing to work outdoors are advised to do so before noon and late in the day to reduce the risk of heat-related illness and exposure to intense ultraviolet rays, the weather service advises.
Motorists are reminded that young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances, but this is especially true during hot weather, when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.
The past week was a preview of what’s to come, with high temperatures reaching just shy of 100 degrees at the Yakima Air Terminal weather station. A high of 99 degrees was recorded there on Wednesday, July 20, and it was 98 the next day.
Yakima and Sunnyside have seen high temperatures above 90 degrees since Tuesday, and that trend is not expected to end anytime soon.
To prevent heat-related illnesses, the Yakima Health District recommends staying in an indoor, air-conditioned environment, drinking plenty of water, limiting outdoor activity and checking in on at-risk individuals, especially those older than 65 and younger than 2.
For those without access to air conditioning, the health district noted several cooling centers are available this week, including the Wesley United Methodist Church in Yakima, the Valley Mall in Union Gap, and most Yakima Valley Libraries system locations.
The Yakima Valley is not the only place where high heat is predicted. Authorities have issued an excessive heat watch for the entire Pacific Northwest region for the coming days.
Temperatures could break daily records in Seattle, Portland and areas of Northern California by Tuesday, potentially reaching their highest levels since last year’s deadly heat wave that killed hundreds of people across the Pacific Northwest.
The heat wave that scorched the Pacific Northwest last June toppled prior records with temperatures that hit 118 degrees in some places and killed an estimated 600 or more people in Oregon, Washington state and western Canada.
