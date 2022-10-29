Expecting a rebound in trick-or-treaters, the Barge Chestnut Neighborhood Association is encouraging families to park and walk to the neighborhood Monday.
The historic Barge Chestnut neighborhood is generally a popular place for trick-or-treating, with one house along Yakima Avenue recording 1,400-1,500 visitors on Halloween night pre-pandemic, association President Paul Nagle-McNaughton said. Trick or treat numbers were down in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We're anticipating, with sort of pent up demand, this year it's gonna bounce back up pretty close to the pre-pandemic levels,” Nagle-McNaughton said.
He and Yakima city spokesperson Randy Beehler said there won’t be road closures and traffic rerouting in the area Monday as there has been in the past.
Beehler said costs associated with street closures and overtime for off-duty police officers helping with the event are typically shared by the organizers.
“The association this year decided not to share in those costs,” he said.
Nagle-McNaughton said the total cost for traffic and safety measures came out to about $6,500 for Halloween evening this year, which wasn’t doable for the association. In the past, the cost share was about $900, he said.
While there isn't an organized event in the neighborhood, Nagle-McNaughton said the association still wanted to look at safety since Barge Chestnut draws a lot of families for the holiday.
“We'll have some folks out in the neighborhood trying to encourage people to park and drive when they can,” Nagle-McNaughton said.
He said parking is available at Franklin Park and at schools in the area. He encouraged drivers to be careful going through the neighborhood and asked parents to think about visibility with kids’ costumes.
More Halloween safety tips are available from the National Safety Council. The Yakima Herald-Republic has a list of trick or treat events in the Explore section, and at least a dozen are planned on Monday night around the Yakima Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.