Trial has been postponed again for a man facing gun charges in the 2017 death of 18-year-old Sofia Ramirez.
David Gonzales, 29, is facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen gun in Yakima County Superior Court. His trial has been rescheduled for Jan. 17, 2023.
He’s accused of possessing the gun that killed Ramirez more than five years ago. This is the fourth time the trial has been postponed. The court allowed the postponement for witness preparation, according to court documents.
On May 7, 2017, Ramirez was found dead in Gonzales’ car with a bullet in her head. Gonzales’ car was parked at a used care dealership at the corner of Arlington and Third streets.
Witnesses told police Ramirez accidentally shot herself while playing with the gun a party at Gonzales’ house just blocks from where she was found dead inside his car.
Police were unable to determine whether Ramirez shot herself but quickly closed the case, ruling it accidental.
Ramirez’ family believed foul play was involved.
Police reopened the case. A second investigation found that Gonzales’ and Ramirez’ DNA were present on the gun. The gun was among many stolen from a 2017 burglary and arson of Bi-Mart on North 40th Avenue.
A convicted felon, Gonzales was not allowed to possess a gun.
