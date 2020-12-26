A 68-year-old Pasco woman was injured Friday when Washington State Patrol troopers said she drove too fast for conditions and went out of control.
Susanne N. Bos was driving west on Interstate 82 around 7:05 p.m. Friday about 2 miles west of Grandview when she lost control of her 1999 Toyota Camry, according to a State Patrol news release. Bos’ Camry was then struck by a 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan, the release said.
Bos was taken to Astria Sunnyside Hospital, where her condition was not immediately available. Neither the driver of the van, Billy L. Arambula, 38, of Kennewick, nor his passengers, Griselda M. Arambula, 18, and Alena K. Wilson, 41, both of Kennewick, were injured, the release said.
Troopers said intoxicants were not a factor in the crash and everyone was wearing seat belts. Bos is expected to be cited for driving too fast for conditions.