KENNEWICK — A series of burglaries left Tri-Cities coffee stand owners with busted windows and missing cash.
Five coffee stands were targeted early Tuesday when crooks grabbed money and other items, including iPads, from inside the businesses.
Investigators are still trying to figure out if the crimes are connected.
In Pasco, a thief struck the Dutch Bros. Coffee stand on Burden Boulevard. The man in his early 20s walked up with a hammer and broke the glass.
His face was covered, and he was wearing a hoodie-style jacket.
He grabbed money and two iPads before running off, said Pasco Sgt. Rigo Pruneda.
Then just before 4 a.m., someone broke the windows at the Dutch Bros. on Columbia Center Boulevard and the Little Firehouse Coffee stand on Clearwater Avenue, said Kennewick Officer Oscar Quinones. The burglar took cash and and other items.
Investigators are still searching through the video to determine if it’s the same suspect.
Around the same time, someone broke into a Richland coffee stand. Richland police did not release details.
The final break-in happened at Fintucky Coffee on Highway 397 in Finley before it was due to open, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office said. A window was broken and several items were taken.
Anyone with information about the break-ins is asked to contact non-emergency dispatchers at 509-628-0333.