Businesses in Benton and Franklin counties must refuse service to customers who do not wear masks.
Dr. Amy Person, the health officer for the two counties, said at a Wednesday news conference that she would be issuing the order to start on Monday.
“If individuals are not wearing masks they should not be allowed within that business,” she said.
The order will mirror one that Gov. Jay Inslee issued for Yakima County.
Benton, Franklin and Yakima counties are the only counties in the state not yet approved to move past Phase 1 of the state’s “Safe Start” plan to reopen more businesses and allow small gatherings.
Local city leaders asked Inslee during his visit to the Tri-Cities on Tuesday to issue a state order for Benton and Franklin counties as he had for Yakima County.
He said Tuesday that he would consider it and could have an answer in a few days.
“This is something we cannot wait on,” Dr. Person said. “We need people wearing masks.”
A state order would be enforceable by the Washington state Department of Labor and Industries. The Benton Franklin Health District does not have the authority to force businesses to comply with its orders.
However, Kennewick police Chief Ken Hohenberg said at the news conference that a business can call police if someone does not comply with the mask ban and refuses to leave.
Dr. Person’s expected order to businesses follows a mask order for the public that took effect June 8. It requires most people to wear masks in public indoor spaces, such as stores, and outdoors if they cannot maintain 6 feet of distance from nonfamily members.
A similar state order is punishable by a fine of up to $100 or up to 90 days in jail. However, most law enforcement agencies say their approach will be to educate the public.
A recent survey done by the Benton Franklin Health Department of people leaving local grocery stores found that a little more than half were wearing cloth face coverings, as required.
But that needs to be increased to 80% to 90%, said Dr. Person.
If more people don’t start wearing masks, Washington state officials will not allow the Tri-Cities area to reopen and “we are not going to get this disease under control,” Dr. Person said.
On Wednesday the local health district reported a record high 215 confirmed COVID-19 cases for a single day.
Early in the pandemic there was not evidence that cloth face coverings reduced transmission of the coronavirus.
“As time has gone on we have seen clearly communities where they are wearing masks and face coverings when they are in public are doing better,” Dr. Person said. “They have lower rates of disease.”
It’s been demonstrated in Washington state and around the globe, she said.
Yakima County, which has had even higher COVID-19 rates than Benton and Franklin counties, has had a drop in infection rates since masking directives started there.