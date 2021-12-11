Generations of families have enjoyed the apple juice and applesauce created by Tree Top Inc. But as times and tastes change, the Selah-based company is adding hard seltzer, protein and even pumpkin-flavored products to its roster.
New products and major changes to its Prosser plant were among the items Tree Top President and CEO Craig Green shared with roughly 1,200 attendees at the Washington State Tree Fruit Association’s annual meeting last week at the Yakima Convention Center.
“Our core products — apple juice, applesauce, (flavoring for) Pop-Tarts are still important, but consumer preferences have changed,” Green said. “We will be doing more brands.”
Green, who took over for retiring Tree Top president and CEO Tom Hurson in August, listed seven factors in consumer preferences that most attendees “and certainly not our mothers” considered when buying food:
- Low sugar
- Portability
- Clean label
- Protein
- Local sourcing
- Plant-based
- Functional benefits
A “clean label,” Green said, means a list with fewer ingredients, and few if any unrecognizable ones. And functional benefits mean a food that will serve as medicine or provide other positives besides nourishment.
Apples, of course, are high in sugar (although also high in fiber). They have no protein. But that doesn’t mean apples, pears and other fruits can’t be part of products that meet consumer demands, Green told the tree fruit convention.
“Consumer trends (low sugar, portability, items high in protein) are driving our desire to provide healthy options outside of our regular offerings of apple juice and applesauce,” Green said in an email following up on his remarks. “We can do this by using apples and/or pears as primary ingredients but also using other fruits and vegetables as well as vegan and whey proteins.
“Apples and/or pears, when combined with other fruits and vegetables, lowers the natural sugar content per serving. These healthy products will be minimally processed, portable, have clean labels, and will use 100% natural ingredients,” he said. “These are going to be the types of items that pre-teens, teens and adults will all enjoy.”
One recently introduced Tree Top product Green pointed out is Fruit + Water, which is all-natural, contains 50% fruit juice and has no sugar added.
“Fruit + Water has been on shelves for about eight months,” Green told the Herald-Republic. “It is available in single-serve pouches (with straw) as well as a 64-ounce, multi-serve option. The current flavors are apple, berry, fruit punch, grape and tropical.
“Our Fruit + Water pouches have been well received by consumers and demand continues to rise,” Green added.
Other new products
While Fruit + Water is not a huge departure from Tree Top’s signature product, apple juice, a few other new products raised some eyebrows when mentioned at the tree fruit convention.
Sun Smash Fruited Hard Seltzer is Tree Top’s answer to White Claw. The canned beverages come in four flavors: mango peach, pineapple passionfruit, prickly pear lime and black currant. A “Sun Smash Mix Pack” packages three cans of each flavor together.
The product is available in the alcoholic beverage section at Wray’s and other Central Washington stores, Green said. It is the only hard seltzer on the market that uses real fruit juice, as noted on the top of the can.
Products flavored with Tree Top fruit puree range from baby and pet foods to yogurt, but North America’s largest single purchaser of apples is making room for pumpkin, too, Green told the convention.
Pumpkin flavoring aligns directly with consumer trends, and can be used in a number of products for people and their pets, he said.
Finally, Green said 2022 will see the launch of another new Tree Top brand, which he declined to name just yet.
“It will launch in the next 12 months,” he said, “and will be in a pouch — a fruit-based product with protein.”
Prosser plant to expand
Green also mentioned an upcoming change in its West Coast plants that had previously been announced in July: Tree Top is moving its puree operations from Medford, Ore., to Prosser in 2023.
The move will upgrade processes at Tree Top’s Prosser plant with state-of-the-art equipment and place manufacturing closer to the fruit sources, resulting in additional production capacity, the ability to achieve changing customer requirements, reduced transportation costs, and improved manufacturing efficiencies, company officials announced.
“This will allow Tree Top to effectively compete globally with other producers. It will also improve operational stability and create opportunities for growth throughout the company,” then-CEO Hurson said in a company statement. “We believe this move is vital to Tree Top’s continued growth and our ability to make quality food we’d proudly share with our friends and family.”
“While Tree Top is moving operations from Medford to Prosser, the growers in Medford are a critical part of our plan today and we will continue to do business with them,” Green said last week.
Medford employees will have the option to relocate to the Prosser plant or apply/relocate to any location within the company and continue their roles with Tree Top.
There are 100 employees at the Prosser plant and this move will add roughly 40 new positions in 2023.
Puree demand has increased steadily over the past few years, with many domestic puree customers looking for U.S.-based suppliers due to food safety and supply chain benefits, the company noted in its statement.
Tree Top is a 700-member, grower-owned cooperative formed in 1960 in Selah. Employing roughly 1,000 people, the company produces premium quality juices, fruit-based products, and ingredients for consumers and many of the world’s leading food and beverage manufacturers.
