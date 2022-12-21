Heavy snow halted traffic over the Cascades on Tuesday, with bitter cold temperatures in the forecast Thursday in the Yakima area and much of the region.
Multiple spinouts stopped traffic in both directions on Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass. U.S. Highway 2 over Stevens Pass, Highway 12 over White Pass and Highway 97 over Blewett Pass were also all closed Tuesday afternoon in both directions due to spinouts and crashes, the Washington Department of Transportation said.
By Tuesday evening, the passes were back open.
Thursday’s forecast for Yakima calls for a high of 7 degrees and a low of 3. The temperature with the wind chill could be as low as minus 22, according to the National Weather Service.
Snow is likely on Thursday night and Friday, with 1 inch possible Thursday night in Yakima.
The weather service advised people to keep an eye on forecasts before traveling with more precipitation expected.
“Holiday travelers are urged to be prepared for rapidly changing conditions and winter driving,” the weather service said. “Slow down and take caution, allowing for slowed travel times, slick conditions, and poor traffic conditions.”
In Oregon, one person died in an accident on Interstate 84 in the Columbia River Gorge near Rooster Rock State Park on Tuesday morning when a semi-truck collided with their SUV, the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office said. Police are conducting a crash investigation and noted that the thin layer of ice on the major highway that weaves its way through the Gorge may have been a contributing factor.
About 47 miles of eastbound I-84 between Hood River and Troutdale closed earlier in the day due to crashes caused by ice, the Oregon Department of Transportation said. After all eastbound lanes reopened, transportation officials said drivers should still use caution.
At Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, 205 flights had been canceled and 386 delayed as of 6:35 p.m., according to online tracker FlightAware. Earlier in the day, the airport said de-icing operations were in effect.
Areas north of Seattle received heavy snowfall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.