Thursday’s rain caused havoc for more than 600 power customers, including the Yakima Valley Library, businesses and parts of the Yakima County Courthouse.
Pacific Power crews dealt with 35 power failures scattered across the Yakima Valley due to transformer problems, said Tom Gauntt, a spokesperson for the utility.
Rainwater mixed with chemicals and dust on the utility pole transformers, causing fires to start in the oil-filled devices. The cylindrical devices lower the voltage in power lines, which can be as much as 12,000 volts, to standard household currents, with the oil acting as an insulator and coolant for the equipment inside.
Transformer fires resulted in broken poles in the 900 block of North First Street and the 200 block of Staff Sgt. Pendleton Way in Yakima, Gauntt said. The downtown incident resulted in the library and part of the courthouse losing power, as well as the closure of the street.
Yakima County Superior Court Director Jessica Humphreys said that the outage affected parts of the courthouse, which resulted in some court proceedings being continued.
Gauntt said crews from Spokane, Hood River and Portland were sent over to help repair the damage and restore power. Twelve utility poles were completely replaced, with five needed partial replacements, with new top pieces and cross beams, he said.
