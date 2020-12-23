A BNSF train and a semi-truck hauling large farm equipment collided near Mabton on Wednesday morning, the second train derailment in the state in two days.
Three engines and eight empty grain cars of a 116-container BNSF train heading east near Mabton derailed at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday near State Route 22 and Phillips Road after colliding with a semi-truck hauling a piece of farm equipment, according to local officials and BNSF.
The railroad tracks near the collision site were in a rural part of Yakima next to a cornfield. The train’s crew and the truck driver were shaken up but had only minor injuries, according to a BNSF spokesperson.
The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office and Yakima County Fire District 5 responded initially and alerted BNSF, the Washington State Patrol and the state Department of Ecology.
At least two of the train engines leaked diesel fuel onto the ground, according to social media information from the state Department of Ecology that also showed clean-up efforts underway.
Lena Kent, the regional director for public affairs at BNSF Railway, said the first priority is containing the spills and stabilizing the scene. Cranes will upright the derailed cars, likely on Thursday morning, and then crews will focus on removing oil and fuel that pooled on the ground.
The clean-up process will take at least a few days, according to Ecology.
Since the tracks were damaged, freight trains can’t pass through the area and are holding, Kent added.
Cleanup underway
On Wednesday afternoon, vacuum trucks with Clean Harbors, an environmental cleanup contractor, pumped the remaining diesel out of the train engine tanks — a necessary process before the engines could be righted and checked for leaks.
“Rail engines need to be righted to address leaks. And then cleanup will begin,” Ecology tweeted.
Leaks from the engines appeared to be slowing by Wednesday afternoon, and Ecology said the leaks would stop once the fuel was completely offloaded.
It was unclear Wednesday exactly how much spilled.
Ecology expects a more detailed assessment next week and will use that information to create a clean-up plan, including whether the soil under the tracks will need to be removed.
On Tuesday morning, a 108-car BNSF train carrying Bakken crude oil derailed in north of Bellingham, and several cars caught fire, forcing residents to evacuate for much of the day.
Both derailments are under investigation.
The Seattle Times contributed to this report.