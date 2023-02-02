Cowiche Canyon Conservancy announced the reopening of trails at Cowiche Canyon Uplands, effective immediately.
The conservancy also opened its trails at Rocky Top, although DTG Recycle limited access to those by permanently closing an 80-acre section of the system earlier this week.
The Rocky Top trailhead leading to the Walk N Roll Trail is open. The trails within the William O. Douglas Conservation Area at Rocky Top are still temporarily closed.
Trails at Snow Mountain Ranch remain closed, forcing The Cascadians to cancel their full moonlight hike/snowshoe originally scheduled for Sunday.
Access to the Uplands had been closed since Jan. 13 due to mud to protect the long-term health of the trails.
