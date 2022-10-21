The William O. Douglas Heritage Trail and Yakima Valley Trolleys are at a crossing in Yakima.
The place where the trail and rail meet at the Naches River holds historic and visual significance: It’s where riders on the trolley get a last glimpse of Yakima as they’re suspended above the rushing water and carried on toward Selah. It’s also where hikers step from city to wilderness, taking a breath before ascending Selah Ridge in the steps of the former U.S. Supreme Court justice, the trail’s namesake.
The organizations looking at the future of these two resources see their individual historic value, but don’t agree on a plan to link the two via a pedestrian pathway over the Naches River Bridge.
The trail foundation is advocating for a plan that would add one-way pedestrian walkways and fencing on either side of the trolley tracks at the existing bridge, saying it would provide a way for those on foot or bike to cross the river while also affirming the trail’s history.
Trolley leaders oppose the proposal, voicing concerns about safety for pedestrians and the impact any work on the bridge would have on a pending application to recognize it as a National Historic Landmark.
“It’s an idea that would alter historic city property while exposing the city and the YVT to unnecessary, new liability and creating a new danger to public safety,” YVT President Ken Johnsen said at the Oct. 4 Yakima City Council meeting.
The proposal is being reviewed by the city’s Bike and Pedestrian Advisory Committee, and after discussion at the Oct. 4 meeting, the City Council decided to wait for the committee’s recommendation before taking action.
Neil McClure, committee chairman, said the group is close to making a recommendation.
Why the walkway?
Ray Paolella with the William O. Douglas Trail Foundation contends that combining the historical significance of the 80-mile trail and the bridge adds to both. He envisions signs in the area to explain the bridge’s connection to Douglas, who used the path to build up his strength while recovering from a childhood illness.
The trail and the bridge together are an important piece of history that is shared in curriculum in local schools, he added, saying the trail is a way to teach students history, show them the beauty of the landscape and the benefits of activities outdoors.
“People need access to nature,” Paolella said.
Schools in Educational Service District 105 have curriculum tied to Native American culture in the area, the railway and William O. Douglas.
Trail foundation board members also said the addition of a pedestrian walkway was originally included in plans in the 2000s to rehabilitate the bridge, preserve the trolley barn — which also serves as the starting point for the William O. Douglas Heritage Trail — and obtain additional right-of-ways to connect the trail.
“Part of that whole project was supposed to be these pathways on the trolley bridge that would go across the Naches River and then we could climb up the way that William O. Douglas climbed,” board member Phil Hoge said in an interview. “We’re just trying to follow up on that project.”
City documents from 2006-08 show the city received about $1 million in funding from the Washington State Department of Transportation for the trail and bridge projects, and the William O. Douglas Trail Foundation won another grant for $327,000.
Hoge said a reason the pathway might not have been completed at that time along with the bridge rehabilitation was because neither the city nor the trail owned the land north of the bridge. The trail foundation led a fundraising campaign to purchase the 70 acres in 2016 and 2017.
“When we got that done and took a little breather from that fundraising effort, then we started working on these pathways again, the side paths on the bridge,” Hoge said.
The plan
The one-way pathways proposed on either side of the rail system are about 2 feet and 10 inches wide in the space between the rail and the trusses of the bridge. A pathway does not go down the middle of the tracks, according to engineering documents prepared by engineer Kevin Hinkley with 2KS Consulting, though Paolella said city officials requested planks be added in that area to cover gaps near the rail ties.
The plan does not include a barrier between the walkway and rails where the trolley would pass through, something Yakima council member and bike and pedestrian committee representative Soneya Lund said she’d like to see.
During a recent visit to the bridge, Bike and Pedestrian Advisory Committee Vice Chair Phil Mattoon said he wasn’t sure the spacing of the bridge would allow for a barrier between the path and where the trolley passes through. Paolella said bollards would be one option and the trail foundation could look at other ideas, but the trolley has to be able to pass.
“We don’t want to interfere with the trolley,” he said. “We want to marry the trail and the trolley together.”
The plan does include a barrier outside the pathway and inside the trusses, either chain link fencing or a wire railing. It also includes signage noting that each pathway is for one-way traffic and that rail traffic must yield to pedestrians.
Paolella said the cost for the project, which would be funded privately by the trail foundation, is estimated at $50,000. He said the trail foundation has raised about half of the needed funds through donations and a portion of the labor for the project might be donated by a licensed contractor.
Historical concerns
The Yakima Valley Trolleys organization does not support the plan to add a pedestrian pathway to the bridge. The two primary concerns raised by President Ken Johnsen are the historical impact and safety.
The electric Yakima Valley Transportation Company railroad, the rail where the trolleys operate, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is under consideration for a National Historic Landmark designation.
Johnsen said in a letter to council that any alteration to the bridge, including building a pathway or adding fences, would diminish the historic integrity of the rail system and affect its ability to become a National Historic Landmark.
State Architectural Historian Michael Houser, in a letter addressed to the city in June, agreed that alterations would affect the bridge’s historic listing. He recently updated his position, however, saying alterations should be carefully considered and weighted but he was open to discussing the plan in more detail.
In a letter dated Sept. 16, he said: “Additions/changes to bridges can easily affect eligibility, but the devil is in the details, and we have many examples where rail bridges have accommodated pedestrian use, as well.”
Johnsen said consultations with the state office have not happened yet, and he reiterated that care must be taken to maintain eligibility for the National Historic Landmark designation.
“A lot is at stake for the community in this decision,” Johnsen said in an email.
As of Oct. 4, Johnsen said the organization’s application for the national designation was in order and progressing normally, with instructions for the next step anticipated to arrive in November.
Safety
When it comes to safety, Johnsen says pedestrians and trains do not mix. At the Oct. 4 council meeting, he said it’s a misconception that trolleys only use the bridge on weekends.
“Maintenance and other runs are made all year-round,” he said. “There’s no safe way for pedestrians to cross that bridge.”
Johnsen said that lack of safety also raises concerns about liability for injuries or other harm that come from adding the pathway. That concern was echoed by some members of the council.
“There’s no way for the William O. Douglas trail people to control who is on the bridge and when,” he said at the council meeting. “Their claim to provide spatial and temporal separation is a fantasy.”
When later asked about the prospect of adding a barrier between the rail and the pathways, he said he wasn’t sure it could be done but was open to considering it.
“Given the narrow confines of the trolley bridge, we suspect there is not enough room to have such a physically separated pathway, but are happy to review any thoughtfully engineered plans which can achieve this,” Johnsen said in an email.
Johnsen encouraged the trail foundation to look at other options, including the existing bicycle-pedestrian bridge connected to Interstate 82 or a new bridge dedicated to pedestrians.
Hoge, with the William O. Douglas board, said the trolley operating procedures — restrictions on speed (12 mph maximum) and having a flagman at the front of the vehicle — make it safe for pedestrians.
“We’re a little frustrated that they’re equating trolleys with railroad locomotives,” he said. “These trolleys don’t have much momentum and are designed to work on streets with pedestrians walking all around them. That’s how they were designed, streetcars.”
Legal question
A question remains about whether or not a pedestrian pathway can legally be added to the bridge.
The bridge sits in an easement owned by BNSF Railway. BNSF generally prohibits public roadways or trails on its property, according to a position statement from the railway.
In 2008, the company approved a plan to add fencing around its railway that passes alongside the Yakima Valley Transportation Company rail and Naches River Bridge to keep people off the BNSF railway.
The city’s Legal Department reached out to the company to clarify its stance on the pedestrian pathway, which was mentioned in the proposal to add the fencing. City Attorney Sara Watkins said BNSF wants to review the proposal and participate in any plans, though they might not be approved.
BNSF Northwest Division Engineering Manager Stephen Semenick said in an email, “If at some point the city would like to discuss a larger scale pedestrian trail project that would utilize the trolley bridge, BNSF will participate. If that proposal includes a long segment of a trail within our (right-of-way), it will not be approved.”
Next steps
The Yakima City Council tabled the discussion of the proposal until the bike and pedestrian committee makes a recommendation on the plan.
“I just think that’s where we have to start to be able to send this to BNSF and be able to get a solution on if they’re going to allow this or not,” council member Matt Brown said after making the motion. “If they’re not, this whole thing is moot.”
Lund said at the meeting that the job of the council is to wade through the information presented by both groups, and one way to do that is to let the bike and pedestrian committee do its job, she said.
“We were all just getting bits and pieces of information here and there instead of having a whole comprehensive discussion,” she said, which is why the issue did come to council this month.
McClure, the advisory committee chair, said the group is waiting for more information from the state historic commission and working to fold together the plan. The group will bring back a recommendation soon, he said.
