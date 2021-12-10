YAKIMA — Traffic will be restricted at the intersection of 40th and Lincoln avenues Sunday morning, Dec. 12, for traffic signal improvements.
Traffic at the intersection will be restricted to one lane in each direction from 8:30 a.m. to noon on Sunday, city officials said. Temporary stop signs will be in place, according to a news release.
Crews will upgrade signal heads at the intersection, replacing four incandescent signal lights with new 12-inch LED signal lights.
Because of heavy traffic volume, drivers can expect delays in the project area, city officials said. Drivers should use alternate routes if possible, and are reminded that work-zone speed limits are 20 mph.
The schedule is subject to change dependent on weather, equipment failure and emergencies.
Traffic Operations Supervisor Dan Nickoloff noted that LED signals are small, individual electronic lights created using applied voltage to a semiconductor chip and reflector inside a small colored lens or outer casing.
In contrast, the incandescent traffic bulb depends on a colored filter to produce the appropriate color — an inefficient way to light the traffic signal, Nickoloff said. The red filter on a traditional incandescent signal bulb, for example, blocks 80% of the light.
As a result, Yakima has been updating its traffic signals with the more efficient LED lights. Earlier this year, for example, crews completed six traffic signal upgrades in the downtown area, Nickoloff said.
