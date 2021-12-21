Traffic is flowing again on I-82 after a collision in the eastbound lanes Tuesday morning just before Exit 36 near Valley Mall Boulevard in Union Gap, according to the Washington Department of Transportation.
Four vehicles were involved in the 10:20 a.m. crash, including a tractor trailer, according to Washington State Patrol trooper Chris Thorson. Information on any possible injuries was not publicly available by 3 p.m.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
