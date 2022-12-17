Data on 2021 traffic fatalities were a grim reminder of what many in law enforcement have noticed: Washington highways, including those in Yakima County, are becoming more dangerous and deadly by the year.
The Washington Traffic Safety Commission released the data during Tuesday’s monthly virtual meeting of the Washington State Transportation Commission, noting a 24.5% increase in statewide traffic fatalities between 2019 and 2021.
“We’ve experienced historic increases in fatalities, and we’re asking for help from everyone to help bring those numbers down,” said Shelly Baldwin, director of the traffic safety commission.
There were 670 traffic deaths in 2021, the most in Washington since there were 674 fatalities in 1997, said Max Roberts, research associate with the traffic safety commission.
“Traffic fatalities on Washington roads are trending in the wrong direction,” Roberts said. “There’s a possibility we may see around 700 traffic fatalities before 2022 is over.”
The upward trend in traffic deaths began eight years ago, as the state’s traffic deaths increased from 436 in 2013 to 551 in 2015, a 26.5% increase. Things plateaued for a few years, but the 538 deaths reported in 2019 increased to 574 in 2020 and 670 in 2021, Roberts said.
Yakima County’s numbers
Roberts’ data is broken down among various demographics, types of accidents and by county, with complete stats available on the safety commission’s website.
Yakima County’s traffic fatalities increased from 32 to 37 between 2019 and 2020, a 15.6% increase, and there were 47 reported in 2021, a 27% increase from the previous year. The 10 additional deaths between 2020 and 2021 weren’t far behind King County, which had 18 more traffic fatalities, for a 17% increase.
The 10-year trend for Yakima County also puts it among the worst for Washington counties. Between 2011 and 2020, there were 330 traffic fatalities, a rate of 13.15 per 100,000 in population.
Neighboring counties had even worse rates — Kittitas County had 21.91 fatalities per 100,000 people during the time span (96 total deaths), and Klickitat County had 18.94 fatalities per 100,000 people, with 39 deaths between 2011 and 2020.
Part of Yakima County’s total were what Roberts referred to as “walker/roller fatalities” — collisions between vehicles and pedestrians. These types of deaths more than doubled between 2020 and 2021, going from five to 11, placing Yakima County as the fifth most dangerous for pedestrians, trailing only King, Pierce, Spokane and Snohomish counties.
U.S. Highway 97 through the Lower Yakima Valley, particularly the Yakama Nation Reservation, has been particularly dangerous for pedestrians over the years.
On average, at least one fatality per year has occurred between Toppenish and Lateral A, as well as more than 700 collisions, in the last two decades, according to Summer Derrey, spokesperson for the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Last month, as a new sensor to improve traffic safety was installed at the intersection of Larue Road and U.S. 97, HollyAnna Littlebull, traffic safety coordinator at the Yakama Nation, said it was the deadliest intersection on the reservation. Seven fatalities and more than 30 collisions have occurred at the Larue Road-U.S. 97 intersection over the years, Littlebull said.
More roundabouts are planned in the Lower Valley with the aim of reducing collisions and the severity of crashes. Roundabouts slow traffic and eliminate direct contact points that cause head-on and T-bone collisions.
Causes of crashes
Roberts, with the traffic safety commission, also broke down the causes of 2021 traffic fatalities, and the top three were not surprising: impaired drivers (43.5%), excessive speed (30.6%) and distracted driving (17.5%).
The lack of seat belt use also was a factor in many of 2021’s fatalities, Roberts reported, with 149 of the 670 fatalities (22.2%) involving unrestrained occupants in a vehicle.
Regarding the type of roadway where traffic deaths occurred, state roads had 166 fatalities (25%), county roads had 155 (23%) and city streets 135 (20%). Interstates (87 deaths) and U.S. highways (46) had fewer fatalities combined than any of those three categories in 2021.
Finally, young, male drivers remain the most highly represented group involved in fatal crashes, Roberts said. Statewide, fatalities are more than twice as likely to have a male driver involved.
The 21-to-25-year age group had the largest number of traffic fatalities, with 126 in 2021, or 18.8% of the statewide total. There were 80 fatalities involving drivers ages 70 and older, less than the number among drivers ages 18-20 (65). The state’s youngest drivers, ages 16-17, were involved in 33 fatal accidents, Roberts reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.