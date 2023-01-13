Drivers traveling on State Route 821 through the Yakima River Canyon on Sunday, Jan. 15, will experience some delays on Sunday morning.
Cattle will be moved from one pasture to another for a two-mile section near Helen McCabe State Park from 10:30 a.m. to noon, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
Drivers should consider traveling on Interstate 82 between Yakima and Ellensburg to avoid delays.
