The city of Yakima will be making changes to the intersection of 16th Avenue and Tieton Drive on Sunday.
From 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., traffic will be one lane each way. The traffic signal will also be shut off, with temporary stop signs in place during project work hours.
This Sunday’s project will modify the lane structure so east-west traffic can travel straight through the intersection and make left or right turns at the same time, just as north-south operates now, according to a city news release.
Work will also include installing a new battery back-up signal controller cabinet.
Drivers are reminded the speed limit through all traffic-related work zones within the city is 20 mph.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.