Legislative Building Olympia 3

The Legislative Building at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, file)

 Ted S. Warren

House Bill 2311, Amending state greenhouse gas emission limits for consistency with the most recent assessment of climate change science. Passed the Senate on March 5, 28-21.

Dist. 13 Sen. Judy Warnick, R-Moses Lake: No

Dist. 14 Sen. Curtis King, R- Yakima: No

Dist. 15 Sen. Jim Honeyford, R-Sunnyside: No

Dist. 16 Sen. Maureen Walsh, R-College Place: No

House Bill 2638, Authorizing sports wagering subject to the terms of tribal-state gaming compacts. Passed the Senate on March 5, 34-15.

All local senators voted no.

House Bill 2567, Concerning open courts. (Banning civil arrests in and around court houses.) Passed the Senate on March 4, 28-20.

All local senators voted no.

Senate Bill 6288, Creating the Washington office of firearm violence prevention. Passed the House on March 5, 53-44.

Dist. 13 Rep. Tom Dent, R- Moses Lake: No

Dist. 13 Rep. Alex Ybarra, R-Quincy: No

Dist. 14 Rep. Chris Corry, R-Yakima: No

Dist. 14 Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale: No

Dist. 15 Rep. Bruce Chandler, R-Granger: No

Dist. 15 Rep. Jeremie Dufault, R-Selah: No

Dist. 16 Rep. Bill Jenkin, R-Prosser: No

Dist. 16 Rep. Skyler Rude, R-Walla Walla: No

Senate Bill 6313, Increasing opportunities for young voters. Passed the House on March 5, 56-41.

All local representatives voted no.

Senate Bill 6168, Making 2019-21 fiscal biennium supplemental operating appropriations. Passed by the House on Feb. 28, 55-39.

All local representatives voted no.

Senate Bill 5395, Concerning comprehensive sexual health education. Passed the House on March 4, 56-40.

All local representatives voted no.

SOURCE: WashingtonVotes.org