House Bill 2311, Amending state greenhouse gas emission limits for consistency with the most recent assessment of climate change science. Passed the Senate on March 5, 28-21.
Dist. 13 Sen. Judy Warnick, R-Moses Lake: No
Dist. 14 Sen. Curtis King, R- Yakima: No
Dist. 15 Sen. Jim Honeyford, R-Sunnyside: No
Dist. 16 Sen. Maureen Walsh, R-College Place: No
House Bill 2638, Authorizing sports wagering subject to the terms of tribal-state gaming compacts. Passed the Senate on March 5, 34-15.
All local senators voted no.
House Bill 2567, Concerning open courts. (Banning civil arrests in and around court houses.) Passed the Senate on March 4, 28-20.
All local senators voted no.
Senate Bill 6288, Creating the Washington office of firearm violence prevention. Passed the House on March 5, 53-44.
Dist. 13 Rep. Tom Dent, R- Moses Lake: No
Dist. 13 Rep. Alex Ybarra, R-Quincy: No
Dist. 14 Rep. Chris Corry, R-Yakima: No
Dist. 14 Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale: No
Dist. 15 Rep. Bruce Chandler, R-Granger: No
Dist. 15 Rep. Jeremie Dufault, R-Selah: No
Dist. 16 Rep. Bill Jenkin, R-Prosser: No
Dist. 16 Rep. Skyler Rude, R-Walla Walla: No
Senate Bill 6313, Increasing opportunities for young voters. Passed the House on March 5, 56-41.
All local representatives voted no.
Senate Bill 6168, Making 2019-21 fiscal biennium supplemental operating appropriations. Passed by the House on Feb. 28, 55-39.
All local representatives voted no.
Senate Bill 5395, Concerning comprehensive sexual health education. Passed the House on March 4, 56-40.
All local representatives voted no.
SOURCE: WashingtonVotes.org