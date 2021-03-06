House Bill 1091, Reducing greenhouse gas emissions by reducing the carbon intensity of transportation fuel. Passed the House on Feb. 27, by a vote of 52-46.
Dist. 13 Rep. Tom Dent, R- Moses Lake: No
Dist. 13 Rep. Alex Ybarra, R-Quincy: No
Dist. 14 Rep. Chris Corry, R-Yakima: No
Dist. 14 Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale: No
Dist. 15 Rep. Bruce Chandler, R-Granger: No
Dist. 15 Rep. Jeremie Dufault, R-Selah: No
Dist. 16 Rep. Mark Klicker, R-Walla Walla: No
Dist. 16 Rep. Skyler Rude, R-Walla Walla: No
House Bill 1054, Establishing requirements for tactics and equipment used by peace officers. Passed the House on Feb. 27, by a vote of 54-43, one member excused. This bill is a sweeping proposal that would ban or restrict a wide range of police tactics, from chokeholds and neck restraints to use of military gear. It would also establish new statewide policies on vehicle pursuits and create a task force to develop policies for the use of police dogs.
Dist. 13 Rep. Tom Dent, R- Moses Lake: No
Dist. 13 Rep. Alex Ybarra, R-Quincy: No
Dist. 14 Rep. Chris Corry, R-Yakima: No
Dist. 14 Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale: No
Dist. 15 Rep. Bruce Chandler, R-Granger: Yes
Dist. 15 Rep. Jeremie Dufault, R-Selah: No
Dist. 16 Rep. Mark Klicker, R-Walla Walla: No
Dist. 16 Rep. Skyler Rude, R-Walla Walla: No
Senate Bill 5066, Concerning a peace officer's duty to intervene. Passed the Senate on Feb. 23, by a vote of 28-21. This bill would require law enforcement officers to intervene and try to stop excessive force by fellow officers.
Dist. 13 Sen. Judy Warnick, R-Moses Lake: No
Dist. 14 Sen. Curtis King, R- Yakima: No
Dist. 15 Sen. Jim Honeyford, R-Sunnyside: No
Dist. 16 Sen. Perry Dozier, R- Waitsburg: No
House Bill 1141, Increasing access to the death with dignity act. Passed the House on Feb. 25, by a vote of 60-37, one member excused.
Dist. 13 Rep. Tom Dent, R- Moses Lake: No
Dist. 13 Rep. Alex Ybarra, R-Quincy: No
Dist. 14 Rep. Chris Corry, R-Yakima: No
Dist. 14 Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale: No
Dist. 15 Rep. Bruce Chandler, R-Granger: Yes
Dist. 15 Rep. Jeremie Dufault, R-Selah: No
Dist. 16 Rep. Mark Klicker, R-Walla Walla: No
Dist. 16 Rep. Skyler Rude, R-Walla Walla: Yes
Senate Bill 5038, Prohibiting the open carry of certain weapons at public demonstrations and the state capitol. Passed on Feb. 25, by a vote of 28-20, one member excused.
All local senators voted no.
House Bill 1068, Exempting election security information from public records disclosure. Passed the House on Feb. 24, by a vote of 61-37.
Dist. 13 Rep. Tom Dent, R- Moses Lake: Yes
Dist. 13 Rep. Alex Ybarra, R-Quincy: No
Dist. 14 Rep. Chris Corry, R-Yakima: No
Dist. 14 Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale: No
Dist. 15 Rep. Bruce Chandler, R-Granger: No
Dist. 15 Rep. Jeremie Dufault, R-Selah: No
Dist. 16 Rep. Mark Klicker, R-Walla Walla: No
Dist. 16 Rep. Skyler Rude, R-Walla Walla: Yes
SOURCE: WashingtonVotes.org