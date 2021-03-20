Legislative Building Olympia 3

FILE — The Legislative Building in Olympia, Wash.

 AP Photo / Ted S. Warren, file

House Bill 1477, Implementing the national 988 system to enhance and expand behavioral health crisis response and suicide prevention services. Passed the House on March 17, 78-18.

Dist. 13 Rep. Tom Dent, R- Moses Lake: Yes

Dist. 13 Rep. Alex Ybarra, R-Quincy: Yes

Dist. 14 Rep. Chris Corry, R-Yakima: No

Dist. 14 Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale: Yes

Dist. 15 Rep. Bruce Chandler, R-Granger: No

Dist. 15 Rep. Jeremie Dufault, R-Selah: No

Dist. 16 Rep. Mark Klicker, R-Walla Walla: Yes

Dist. 16 Rep. Skyler Rude, R-Walla Walla: No

House Bill 1272: Concerning health system transparency. Passed the House on Feb. 25, 58-40.

All local representatives voted no.

SOURCE: WashingtonVotes.org