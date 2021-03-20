House Bill 1477, Implementing the national 988 system to enhance and expand behavioral health crisis response and suicide prevention services. Passed the House on March 17, 78-18.
Dist. 13 Rep. Tom Dent, R- Moses Lake: Yes
Dist. 13 Rep. Alex Ybarra, R-Quincy: Yes
Dist. 14 Rep. Chris Corry, R-Yakima: No
Dist. 14 Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale: Yes
Dist. 15 Rep. Bruce Chandler, R-Granger: No
Dist. 15 Rep. Jeremie Dufault, R-Selah: No
Dist. 16 Rep. Mark Klicker, R-Walla Walla: Yes
Dist. 16 Rep. Skyler Rude, R-Walla Walla: No
House Bill 1272: Concerning health system transparency. Passed the House on Feb. 25, 58-40.
All local representatives voted no.
SOURCE: WashingtonVotes.org