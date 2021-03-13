House Bill 1310, Concerning permissible uses of force by law enforcement and correctional officers. Passed the House on March 6, 55-42.
Dist. 13 Rep. Tom Dent, R- Moses Lake: No
Dist. 13 Rep. Alex Ybarra, R-Quincy: No
Dist. 14 Rep. Chris Corry, R-Yakima: No
Dist. 14 Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale: No
Dist. 15 Rep. Bruce Chandler, R-Granger: Yes
Dist. 15 Rep. Jeremie Dufault, R-Selah: No
Dist. 16 Rep. Mark Klicker, R-Walla Walla: No
Dist. 16 Rep. Skyler Rude, R-Walla Walla: No
Senate Bill 5237, Expanding accessible, affordable child care and early childhood development programs. Passed the Senate on March 6, 28-21.
Dist. 13 Sen. Judy Warnick, R-Moses Lake: No
Dist. 14 Sen. Curtis King, R- Yakima: No
Dist. 15 Sen. Jim Honeyford, R-Sunnyside: No
Dist. 16 Sen. Perry Dozier, R- Waitsburg: No
House Bill 1213, Expanding accessible, affordable child care and early childhood development programs. Passed the House on March 9, 58-38.
All local representatives voted no.
House Bill 1372: Replacing the Marcus Whitman statue in the national statuary hall collection with a statue of Billy Frank Jr., passed 92-5 in the House on March 8.
Dist. 13 Rep. Tom Dent, R- Moses Lake: Yes
Dist. 13 Rep. Alex Ybarra, R-Quincy: Yes
Dist. 14 Rep. Chris Corry, R-Yakima: Yes
Dist. 14 Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale: Yes
Dist. 15 Rep. Bruce Chandler, R-Granger: Yes
Dist. 15 Rep. Jeremie Dufault, R-Selah: No
Dist. 16 Rep. Mark Klicker, R-Walla Walla: Yes
Dist. 16 Rep. Skyler Rude, R-Walla Walla: Yes
House Bill 1236, Limiting the reasons for eviction, refusal to continue, and termination a tenant’s lease by a landlord. Passed the House on March 7, 54-44.
All local representatives voted no.
Senate Bill 5096, Concerning an excise tax on gains from the sale or exchange of certain capital assets. Passed the Senate on March 6, 25-24.
All local senators voted no.
SOURCE: WashingtonVotes.org