House Bill 2638, Authorizing sports wagering subject to the terms of tribal-state gaming compacts. Passed the House Feb. 13, 83-14.
Dist. 13 Rep. Tom Dent, R- Moses Lake: Yes
Dist. 13 Rep. Alex Ybarra, R-Quincy: Yes
Dist. 14 Rep. Chris Corry, R-Yakima: No
Dist. 14 Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale: Yes
Dist. 15 Rep. Bruce Chandler, R-Granger: Yes
Dist. 15 Rep. Jeremie Dufault, R-Selah: Yes
Dist. 16 Rep. Bill Jenkin, R-Prosser: No
Dist. 16 Rep. Skyler Rude, R-Walla Walla: Yes
Senate Bill 6313, Increasing opportunities for young voters. Passed the Senate on Feb. 13, 28-19.
Dist. 13 Sen. Judy Warnick, R-Moses Lake: No
Dist. 14 Sen. Curtis King, R- Yakima: No
Dist. 15 Sen. Jim Honeyford, R-Sunnyside: No
Dist. 16 Sen. Maureen Walsh, R-College Place: No
House Bill 2602, Concerning hair discrimination. Passed the House Feb. 12, 87-10.
Dist. 13 Rep. Tom Dent, R- Moses Lake: Yes
Dist. 13 Rep. Alex Ybarra, R-Quincy: Yes
Dist. 14 Rep. Chris Corry, R-Yakima: Yes
Dist. 14 Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale: Yes
Dist. 15 Rep. Bruce Chandler, R-Granger: No
Dist. 15 Rep. Jeremie Dufault, R-Selah: No
Dist. 16 Rep. Bill Jenkin, R-Prosser: Yes
Dist. 16 Rep. Skyler Rude, R-Walla Walla: Yes
House Bill 1261, Ensuring compliance with the federal clean water act by prohibiting certain discharges into waters of the state (includes limits on suction dredge mining). Passed the House Feb. 12, 60-35.
Dist. 13 Rep. Tom Dent, R- Moses Lake: No
Dist. 13 Rep. Alex Ybarra, R-Quincy: No
Dist. 14 Rep. Chris Corry, R-Yakima: No
Dist. 14 Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale: No
Dist. 15 Rep. Bruce Chandler, R-Granger: No
Dist. 15 Rep. Jeremie Dufault, R-Selah: No
Dist. 16 Rep. Bill Jenkin, R-Prosser: No
Dist. 16 Rep. Skyler Rude, R-Walla Walla: Yes
