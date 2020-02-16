Legislative Building Olympia 3

The Legislative Building at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, file)

 Ted S. Warren

House Bill 2638, Authorizing sports wagering subject to the terms of tribal-state gaming compacts. Passed the House Feb. 13, 83-14.

Dist. 13 Rep. Tom Dent, R- Moses Lake: Yes

Dist. 13 Rep. Alex Ybarra, R-Quincy: Yes

Dist. 14 Rep. Chris Corry, R-Yakima: No

Dist. 14 Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale: Yes

Dist. 15 Rep. Bruce Chandler, R-Granger: Yes

Dist. 15 Rep. Jeremie Dufault, R-Selah: Yes

Dist. 16 Rep. Bill Jenkin, R-Prosser: No

Dist. 16 Rep. Skyler Rude, R-Walla Walla: Yes

Senate Bill 6313, Increasing opportunities for young voters. Passed the Senate on Feb. 13, 28-19.

Dist. 13 Sen. Judy Warnick, R-Moses Lake: No

Dist. 14 Sen. Curtis King, R- Yakima: No

Dist. 15 Sen. Jim Honeyford, R-Sunnyside: No

Dist. 16 Sen. Maureen Walsh, R-College Place: No

House Bill 2602, Concerning hair discrimination. Passed the House Feb. 12, 87-10.

Dist. 13 Rep. Tom Dent, R- Moses Lake: Yes

Dist. 13 Rep. Alex Ybarra, R-Quincy: Yes

Dist. 14 Rep. Chris Corry, R-Yakima: Yes

Dist. 14 Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale: Yes

Dist. 15 Rep. Bruce Chandler, R-Granger: No

Dist. 15 Rep. Jeremie Dufault, R-Selah: No

Dist. 16 Rep. Bill Jenkin, R-Prosser: Yes

Dist. 16 Rep. Skyler Rude, R-Walla Walla: Yes

House Bill 1261, Ensuring compliance with the federal clean water act by prohibiting certain discharges into waters of the state (includes limits on suction dredge mining). Passed the House Feb. 12, 60-35.

Dist. 13 Rep. Tom Dent, R- Moses Lake: No

Dist. 13 Rep. Alex Ybarra, R-Quincy: No

Dist. 14 Rep. Chris Corry, R-Yakima: No

Dist. 14 Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale: No

Dist. 15 Rep. Bruce Chandler, R-Granger: No

Dist. 15 Rep. Jeremie Dufault, R-Selah: No

Dist. 16 Rep. Bill Jenkin, R-Prosser: No

Dist. 16 Rep. Skyler Rude, R-Walla Walla: Yes

SOURCE: WashingtonVotes.org