Senate Bill 6492, Addressing workforce education investment funding through business and occupation tax reform. Passed the Senate Jan. 30, 28-21.
Dist. 13 Sen. Judy Warnick, R-Moses Lake: No
Dist. 14 Sen. Curtis King, R- Yakima: No
Dist. 15 Sen. Jim Honeyford, R-Sunnyside: No
Dist. 16 Sen. Maureen Walsh, R-College Place: No
House Bill 1110, Reducing the greenhouse gas emissions associated with transportation fuels. Passed the House Jan. 29, 52-44.
Dist. 13 Rep. Tom Dent, R- Moses Lake: No
Dist. 13 Rep. Alex Ybarra, R-Quincy: No
Dist. 14 Rep. Chris Corry, R-Yakima: No
Dist. 14 Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale: No
Dist. 15 Rep. Bruce Chandler, R-Granger: No
Dist. 15 Rep. Jeremie Dufault, R-Selah: No
Dist. 16 Rep. Bill Jenkin, R-Prosser: No
Dist. 16 Rep. Skyler Rude, R-Walla Walla: No
Senate Bill 6037, Concerning business corporations. (Requiring gender-diverse boards of directors.) Passed the Senate Jan. 24, 32-14.
Warnick: No
King: Yes
Honeyford: No
Walsh: Excused
House Bill 1793, Establishing additional uses for automated traffic safety cameras for traffic congestion reduction and increased safety. Passed the House Jan. 30, 56-40.
All local representatives voted no.
House Bill 1847, Addressing aircraft noise abatement. Passed the House Jan. 30, 58-37.
All local representatives voted no.
SOURCE: WashingtonVotes.org