Senate Bill 5339, Reducing criminal justice expenses by eliminating the death penalty and instead requiring life imprisonment without possibility of release or parole. Passed the Senate on Jan. 31, 28-18.
Dist. 13 Sen. Judy Warnick, R-Moses Lake: Yes
Dist. 14 Sen. Curtis King, R- Yakima: No
Dist. 15 Sen. Jim Honeyford, R-Sunnyside: No
Dist. 16 Sen. Maureen Walsh, R-College Place: Yes
Senate Bill 6492, Addressing workforce education investment funding through business and occupation tax reform. Passed the House on Feb. 6, 52-45.
Dist. 13 Rep. Tom Dent, R- Moses Lake: No
Dist. 13 Rep. Alex Ybarra, R-Quincy: No
Dist. 14 Rep. Chris Corry, R-Yakima: No
Dist. 14 Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale: No
Dist. 15 Rep. Bruce Chandler, R-Granger: No
Dist. 15 Rep. Jeremie Dufault, R-Selah: No
Dist. 16 Rep. Bill Jenkin, R-Prosser: No
Dist. 16 Rep. Skyler Rude, R-Walla Walla: No
SOURCE: WashingtonVotes.org