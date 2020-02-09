Legislative Building Olympia 3

The Legislative Building at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, file)

 Ted S. Warren

Senate Bill 5339, Reducing criminal justice expenses by eliminating the death penalty and instead requiring life imprisonment without possibility of release or parole. Passed the Senate on Jan. 31, 28-18.

Dist. 13 Sen. Judy Warnick, R-Moses Lake: Yes

Dist. 14 Sen. Curtis King, R- Yakima: No

Dist. 15 Sen. Jim Honeyford, R-Sunnyside: No

Dist. 16 Sen. Maureen Walsh, R-College Place: Yes

Senate Bill 6492, Addressing workforce education investment funding through business and occupation tax reform. Passed the House on Feb. 6, 52-45.

Dist. 13 Rep. Tom Dent, R- Moses Lake: No

Dist. 13 Rep. Alex Ybarra, R-Quincy: No

Dist. 14 Rep. Chris Corry, R-Yakima: No

Dist. 14 Rep. Gina Mosbrucker, R-Goldendale: No

Dist. 15 Rep. Bruce Chandler, R-Granger: No

Dist. 15 Rep. Jeremie Dufault, R-Selah: No

Dist. 16 Rep. Bill Jenkin, R-Prosser: No

Dist. 16 Rep. Skyler Rude, R-Walla Walla: No

SOURCE: WashingtonVotes.org